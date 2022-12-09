Florida offensive lineman named a Walter Camp First-Team All-American

Florida Gators offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence has been named a Walter Camp First-Team All-American for the 2022 season. He will have a brick laid in front of the Bull Gators statue at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in honor of his selection.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 347-pound senior was a vital part of the Florida run game. He transferred to Florida from Louisiana, joining Billy Napier in the move from Lafayette to Gainesville. He brought stability and familiarity in a run game that became the Gators’ offensive identity.

The offensive line was a position of need before Napier was hired and brought Torrence with him to the SEC. Once Torrence was brought in, the unit flourished. They finished the season No. 1 in SEC yards per carry (5.8), and second in the SEC in sacks allowed (12) and tackles for loss allowed per game (4). Torrence was also named to the First-Team All-SEC team for his role in one of the best offensive lines in the conference.

Unfortunately for the Gators, Torrence will be unavailable for the upcoming bowl game. In fact, the Gators will finish their season with a depleted roster after over a dozen players have entered the transfer portal.

Other top players like Anthony Richardson and Ventrell Miller have also declared for the NFL draft and will not be playing against the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl. That game will be played on Dec. 17 starting at 2:30 p.m. EST and broadcast on ESPN.

