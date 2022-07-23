Florida offensive lineman makes Rimington Trophy watch list

Under new head coach Billy Napier, the Florida Gators are hoping to take a step forward on the offensive line. The position group needed some retooling after the damage done by Dan Mullen‘s staff and Napier immediately hit the transfer portal to bolster the group for the upcoming 2022 season. Most of the talk regarding the line has been focused on Louisana transfer O'Cyrus Torrence, but now center Kingsley Eguakun, a rising redshirt junior, is receiving some national buzz.

Eguakun was named to the 2022 Rimington Trophy watch list on Friday morning. After starting all 13 games for Florida in 2021, Eguakun is expected to take some big steps forward in his second campaign as UF’s snapper. The watch list is comprised of 40 players, which the committee picked using data from Pro Football Focus and nominations from the schools.

Florida’s line was solid last year, as the Gators finished among the top 16 in offense nationally, averaging 208.7 yards per game on the ground and 5.5 yards per carry.

With Napier at the helm, and a running back room brimming with potential, Florida should lean on the run plenty in 2022. If Florida can put together another strong year offensively, Eguakun should be at least in the conversation for the award.

The only Gator to ever take home the Rimington Trophy was Maurkice Pouncey in 2009, though, so it won’t be an easy contest to win.

