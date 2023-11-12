Florida offensive lineman Jordan Herman entering transfer portal

Florida’s offensive line has struggled this season, and now it’s losing reserve tackle Jordan Herman to the transfer portal.

Herman took to social media on Sunday to break the news. He joined the team as a transfer from the junior college ranks ahead of the 2022 season, but he’s played in just one game this year (McNeese State).

“I want to thank Coach Napier and Coach Stapleton for giving a JUCO kid an opportunity of a lifetime and making my dreams come true,” Herman wrote. “After talking with my family the people closest to me, i will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

In 2022, Herman appeared against Eastern Washington and in a 38-6 blowout against South Carolina.

Pro Football Focus gives Herman a decent grade as a pass blocker, but his limited snap count (28 total) might negate any numbers there are on him. Still, he’s a capable left tackle, especially at 6-foot-8-inches tall and 371 pounds.

Herman will have two more years of eligibility wherever he goes, but he should end up somewhere with a clear path to playing time so he can prove himself right away.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire