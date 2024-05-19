Florida offensive lineman Demetrius Campbell sets up a Rutgers football official visit

Demetrius Campbell, one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation is set for a Rutgers football official visit.

On Saturday, Campbell posted about the Rutgers football official visit, although he did not announce a date for the visit.

Ranked the No. 66 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports, Campbell is a bigtime, Power Five prospect. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Florida) is the No. 104 recruit in the state in the class of 2025.

He has an offer list that includes Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and UCF among others.

He also has official visits planned for Miami, Ole Miss and UCF.

On the social media post, Campbell tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and running backs coach Damiere Shaw.

Campbell is a powerful offensive line prospect who moves well. He leverages his strength in his lower body and gets a good push on initial contact.

