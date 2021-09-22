Florida’s offensive line is unexpectedly one of the best in college football

Florida’s offensive line didn’t get much love heading into the season. They were ranked solidly in the middle of the SEC as a unit by both The Athletic and 247sports over the summer. But the tune is changing when it comes to the biggest Gators as Florida’s rushing attack remains one of the best in the nation after three weeks of football.

Only Michigan has more yards on the ground than Florida at 1,051 to the Gators’ 1,007, and the Wolverines didn’t face Alabama‘s defense. The Gators have exploded for 30 rushes of 10 yards or more this season, and the offensive line has only allowed 2 sacks. Not only has the offensive line surpassed all expectations, but it’s also performing at an elite level.

One of the reasons the unit is working so well is the emergence of redshirt sophomore Kingsley Eguakun as the team’s starting center. Starting quarterback Emory Jones has called him the “voice of the O-line,” according to The Athletic, and Eguakun admits it took some time to develop the maturity needed for the position.

Offensive line coach John Hevesy may have missed on some recruits recently, but his group’s play this season has to help him at some point. Florida was a pass-heavy school with Kyle Trask at quarterback last year, but it’s all running this year with a strong line to lean on.

“Personally, I really like running the ball, you know what I mean?” Eguakun said to 247Sports. “I think as an O-line we have a different mentality now. Like, we really want to come off the ball and knock people back and assert our dominance on people.”

Related

Florida football loses edge rusher to this Pac-12 school Anthony Richardson should be ready to go on Saturday per Dan Mullen CBS Sports thinks Vols will give Gators a better game than some expect Florida football moves into CBS Sports' top 10 Florida sees surge in Sports Illustrated power rankings despite loss

List

Scouting the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.