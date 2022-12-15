Florida offensive guard becomes program’s 34th Consensus All-American in history

Florida Gators offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence has become a Consensus All-American. To be considered a Consensus All-American, a player must be named to the three major All-American teams (Walter Camp, Sporting News, AP), something Torrence did in his only season as a Florida football player.

Torrence becomes the 34th player in Florida football history to be a consensus All-American and the first since Kyle Pitts in 2020. He joins Lomas Brown (1984), Jason Odom (1995), Mike Pearson (2001), and Maurkice Pouncey (2009) as the only Gators offensive linemen to be named a Consensus All-American. He is the first offensive guard in Florida football history to earn the honor.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 347-pound senior was also named an All-American by The Athletic, CBS, and Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Torrence was a vital part of the Florida run game. He transferred to Florida from Louisiana, joining Billy Napier in the move from Lafayette to Gainesville. He brought stability and familiarity in a run game that became the Gators’ offensive identity.

The offensive line was a position of need before Napier was hired and brought Torrence with him to the SEC. Once Torrence was brought in, the unit flourished. They finished the season No. 1 in SEC yards per carry (5.8), and second in the SEC in sacks allowed (12) and tackles for loss allowed per game (4). Torrence was also named to the First-Team All-SEC team for his role in one of the best offensive lines in the conference.

Unfortunately for the Gators, Torrence will be unavailable for the upcoming bowl game. In fact, the Gators will finish their season with a depleted roster after over a dozen players have entered the transfer portal.

Other top players like Anthony Richardson and Ventrell Miller have also declared for the NFL draft and will not be playing against the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl. That game will be played on Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. EST and broadcast on ESPN.

