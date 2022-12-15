2023 Florida commit upgraded to 5-star status by 247Sports
2023 Florida football commit Jaden Rashada has been elevated to a five-star prospect according to 247Sports. He is the only five-star in the Gators' 2023 class.
TAMPA — The crowd is enthusiastic, but kind of puny. The team is ascending, but not quite there yet. The expectations are modest, and ain’t that a shame. Eight years into a post-Billy Donovan world, the best thing you can say about the University of Florida men’s basketball program is that it knows it should be better. Oh, the Gators were certainly good enough Wednesday night. Playing a ...
Kowacie Reeves dropped 20 as the Gators dominated the Ohio Bobcats in Tampa on Wednesday night.
The Gators are still in play for this big-time offensive tackle.
The New Mexico State football team returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.
Connor Lew, a 3-star offensive lineman from Georgia, has flipped his commitment from Miami to Auburn football.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the [more]
The Cubs did not advance in talks with top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa beyond discussing range and parameters, before pivoting to Dansby Swanson.
Ryan Reaves will undoubtedly be haunting Detroit Red Wings fans following the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 win on Wednesday.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Is there an actual chance France could have 2022 Ballon dOr winner Karim Benzema on the pitch for Sundays FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina?
On Baseball Night in New York, Sal Licata, John Jastremski, Jim Duquette, and Omar Minaya discuss the idea of the Yankees potentially trading for Braves starting pitcher Max Fried. What would it take to bring the southpaw to the Bronx? Is he worth it? The crew debates.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 15. The Bills will beat the Dolphins while the Chargers win, Rams lose.
Miller attended Ozaukee High School in Fredonia, 35 miles north of American Family Field
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
As much as NBA owners and general managers like to believe otherwise, successful teams aren’t math: they’re science. Just look at the state of the once-promising Timberwolves
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a ton of respect for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and that was evident when the two men had a brief talk during Monday night's Week 14 game.
If the Steelers move on from Tomlin, the team will have options.