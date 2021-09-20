Florida’s offense by the numbers ahead of playing Tennessee

Tennessee (2-1) will travel to No. 12 Florida (2-1) on Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.

The Vols enter the contest following a 56-0 victory against Tennessee Tech. Florida lost to No. 1 Alabama, 31-29, in Week 3.

Below is a look at the Gators’ offense by the numbers ahead of playing Tennessee, per the University of Florida.

Florida has 13 consecutive games of 400-plus total yards for the first time in the last 40 years

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen and quarterback Emory Jones (5) talk during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida has at least seven-straight 400-yard outings against SEC teams for the first time in school history, a streak now at 10 games

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida’s 1,007 rushing yards through three games is its highest total through three games of a season in the last 40 years

Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs the ball during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

Florida ranks second in the FBS in rushing (1,007 yards, 335.7YPG) and eighth with 552.7 total yards per game

Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) cuts with the ball as he runs during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. © Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Florida has totaled 300+ yards of offense against Tennessee in six consecutive games and in 11 of the last 12 meetings

Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

