Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence named an AP All-American

Florida right guard O'Cyrus Torrence made the Associated Press All-America First Team on Monday capping off his only season at the university.

Torrence has already declared for the upcoming NFL draft and will forgo the team’s bowl game next week in Las Vegas, but he’s still collecting postseason accolades before he departs. He anchored an offensive line that allowed just 15 sacks all year and averaged 213.7 rushing yards per game. This latest honor only solidifies him as one of the top offensive linemen in all of college football.

Pro Football Focus gave him the highest grade of any offensive guard in the country, so it’s not too surprising to see Torrence pick up the First Team nod from the Associated Press.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Torrence burst onto the national scene under Billy Napier at the University of Louisiana and then followed his coach to prove that he could find the same success in the Southeastern Conference. He didn’t commit a single penalty while at UF and is an expected first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Torrence is the first Gators offensive lineman named to the All-America First Team since Mike Pearson in 2001, per the university’s athletic association.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire