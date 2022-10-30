Florida nowhere to be seen in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following loss to Georgia

Florida’s loss to Georgia on Saturday didn’t do the program any favors in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.

The Gators once again failed to receive a single vote in the weekly update following a three-score loss to the Bulldogs. This marks the third-straight week that Florida has failed to garner any support from coaches around the country, and there’s little reason to think Florida will re-enter the top 25 by the end of the season.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes, Georgia remains on top of the college football world at No. 1 in the rankings and 45 out of a possible 63 first-place votes. Tennessee remained at No. 3 after beating No. 24 Kentucky, and Alabama is still in the playoff hunt at No. 6. Ole Miss is hanging on to a top-10 spot, and LSU is at No. 17 to round out the list.

Arkansas, South Carolina and Mississippi State each had 10 points or less in the final voting tally.

Not a single member of Florida’s “big 3” (UF, FSU and Miami) picked up a vote this week, but UCF is now ranked at No. 25 on the list. Perhaps that Gasparilla Bowl win wasn’t so much of a fluke?

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 8-0 1,552 (45) – 2 Ohio State 8-0 1,505 (13) – 3 Tennessee 8-0 1,455 (5) – 4 Michigan 8-0 1,391 (0) – 5 Clemson 8-0 1,315 – 6 Alabama 7-1 1,262 – 7 Texas Christian 8-0 1,182 – 8 Oregon 7-1 1,118 – 9 Southern California 7-1 1,018 +2 10 Ole Miss 8-1 973 +2 11 UCLA 7-1 937 +4 12 Utah 6-2 874 +2 13 Illinois 7-1 767 +5 14 Kansas State 6-2 713 +8 15 North Carolina 7-1 630 +6 16 Penn State 6-2 602 -3 17 LSU 6-2 596 +3 18 Oklahoma State 6-2 471 -9 19 Wake Forest 6-2 437 -9 20 North Carolina State 6-2 386 +3 21 Tulane 7-1 369 +3 22 Syracuse 6-2 188 -5 23 Liberty 7-1 147 – 24 Kentucky 5-3 109 +1 25 UCF 6-2 88 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Cincinnati; No. 25 South Carolina

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; Texas-San Antonio 4.

Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.

SEC

Georgia: No. 1

Tennessee: No. 3

Alabama: No. 6

Ole Miss: No. 10

LSU: No. 17

Kentucky: No. 24

ACC

Clemson: No. 5

North Carolina: No. 15

Wake Forest: No. 19

NC State: No. 20

Syracuse: No. 22

Big Ten

Ohio State: No. 2

Michigan: No. 4

Illinois: No. 13

Penn State: No. 16

Big 12

TCU: No. 7

Kansas State: No. 14

Oklahoma State: No. 18

Pac-12

Oregon: No. 8

USC: No. 9

UCLA: No. 11

Utah: No. 12

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire