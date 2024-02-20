Florida now ‘should be in’ NCAA tournament, per The Athletic

A month ago, the Gator Nation was getting really nervous about their beloved Florida basketball team’s chances of making it into the NCAA Tournament – especially after missing out on the postseason festivities for the last three years.

But thanks to a scorching hot streak of success over the past month, the Orange and Blue are firmly back in business.

In fact, The Athletic’s Justin Williams released his latest bubble watch update for this season’s Big Dance, and among other moves, now projects Todd Golden’s team to make the final cut and play in the most prestigious tournament in amateur sports. Previously, the Gators were “on the bubble” but their recent success has elevated the team into contention.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers were listed as locks for the tournament, while the Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks joined Florida on the second tier. The Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies comprise the final level of those “on the bubble”.

Florida travels to Tuscaloosa for its next matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 21, against Alabama. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire