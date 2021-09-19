Florida not punished for loss in latest AP Poll

Florida went toe-to-toe with the best team in the country this weekend, and the latest AP Poll has the Gators staying put at No. 11 despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama.

Florida dropped five points in the poll, but Alabama fell 25 and lost a first-place vote. The Crimson Tide remain on top still, but the gap between them and No. 2 Georgia is shrinking by the week. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 7 to keep three teams in the top 10 for the Southeastern Conference.

Penn State jumped up four spots to No. 6 after beating the Auburn Tigers, who fell one spot to No. 23. Clemson and Ohio State continued to fall down the rankings despite both teams winning this week. Florida has a chance to jump the two schools into the top 10 if they continue to struggle.

Ole Miss moved up from No. 17 to No. 13 and Arkansas moved up from No. 20 to No. 16. That means six of the top 16 teams in the country are SEC teams and that half the teams in the SEC are ranked.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:

Rank Team Points 1 Alabama (3-0) 1,547 (59) 2 Georgia (3-0) 1,491 (3) 3 Oregon (3-0) 1,385 4 Oklahoma (3-0) 1,302 5 Iowa (3-0) 1,298 6 Penn State (3-0) 1,197 7 Texas A&M (3-0) 1,158 8 Cincinnati (3-0) 1,145 9 Clemson (2-1) 1,074 10 Ohio State (2-1) 976 11 Florida (2-1) 930 12 Notre Dame (3-0) 874 13 Ole Miss (3-0) 717 14 Iowa State (2-1) 664 15 Brigham Young (3-0) 603 16 Arkansas 537 17 Coastal Carolina (3-0) 526 18 Wisconsin (1-1) 513 19 Michigan (3-0) 456 20 Michigan State (3-0) 389 21 North Carolina (2-1) 306 22 Fresno State (3-1) 201 23 Auburn (2-1) 166 24 UCLA (2-1) 142 25 Kansas State (3-0) 127

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Arizona State, No. 24 Miami (FL)

Others receiving votes:

Story continues

TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

[lawrence-related id=55167,55157,55126,54964,54965]

[listicle id=54881]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.