Florida not punished for loss in latest AP Poll
Florida went toe-to-toe with the best team in the country this weekend, and the latest AP Poll has the Gators staying put at No. 11 despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama.
Florida dropped five points in the poll, but Alabama fell 25 and lost a first-place vote. The Crimson Tide remain on top still, but the gap between them and No. 2 Georgia is shrinking by the week. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 7 to keep three teams in the top 10 for the Southeastern Conference.
Penn State jumped up four spots to No. 6 after beating the Auburn Tigers, who fell one spot to No. 23. Clemson and Ohio State continued to fall down the rankings despite both teams winning this week. Florida has a chance to jump the two schools into the top 10 if they continue to struggle.
Ole Miss moved up from No. 17 to No. 13 and Arkansas moved up from No. 20 to No. 16. That means six of the top 16 teams in the country are SEC teams and that half the teams in the SEC are ranked.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama (3-0)
1,547 (59)
2
Georgia (3-0)
1,491 (3)
3
Oregon (3-0)
1,385
4
Oklahoma (3-0)
1,302
5
Iowa (3-0)
1,298
6
Penn State (3-0)
1,197
7
Texas A&M (3-0)
1,158
8
Cincinnati (3-0)
1,145
9
Clemson (2-1)
1,074
10
Ohio State (2-1)
976
11
Florida (2-1)
930
12
Notre Dame (3-0)
874
13
Ole Miss (3-0)
717
14
Iowa State (2-1)
664
15
Brigham Young (3-0)
603
16
Arkansas
537
17
Coastal Carolina (3-0)
526
18
Wisconsin (1-1)
513
19
Michigan (3-0)
456
20
Michigan State (3-0)
389
21
North Carolina (2-1)
306
22
Fresno State (3-1)
201
23
Auburn (2-1)
166
24
UCLA (2-1)
142
25
Kansas State (3-0)
127
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Arizona State, No. 24 Miami (FL)
Others receiving votes:
TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1
[lawrence-related id=55167,55157,55126,54964,54965]
[listicle id=54881]
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.