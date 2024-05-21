Florida-North Carolina game, Jumpman Invitational dates revealed

Florida basketball’s matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2024 Jumpman Invitational has a game date, according to a report by Rocco Miller on Monday. Fans can now mark their calendars for some mid-December hoops action.

The two-day event will span from Tuesday, Dec. 17, to Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Each day will have two games, featuring one men’s and one women’s game.

The Heels and Gators men’s teams will face off on Tuesday night after the conclusion of the Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan Wolverines women’s game. The second day will feature the reciprocal of the prior day’s games, with the UF women facing off with UNC followed by the respective men’s Michigan and Oklahoma teams’ matchup.

The report comes a week after the Southeastern Conference announced its home and away designations for the upcoming league schedule.

Florida’s matchup with North Carolina is its second reported date for a non-conference game. The Orange and Blue will host the North Florida Ospreys on Dec. 22, according to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire