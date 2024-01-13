Florida no longer in CBS Sports bracketology heading into Arkansas game

Todd Golden’s Gators are 0-2 in Southeastern Conference competition so far after a close loss at home to the Kentucky Wildcats and a blowout loss on the road at the Ole Miss Rebels.

Florida had been walking the tightrope in recent bracketologies coming into the SEC schedule and that pair of defeats finally broke the camel’s back. In Jerry Palm’s latest bracket update for CBS Sports, the Orange and Blue are nowhere to be found.

In the last update — which came just before the Kentucky game — Golden’s gang was a No. 11 seed in the Midwest bracket, as compared to their prior No. 11 seed in the South. Now, the Gators are on the outside looking in on the Big Dance.

Whipping around the SEC, the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 3), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 6), Auburn Tigers (No. 7), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 7), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 8) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 10) were the conference schools mentioned.

Next up for Florida are the Arkansas Razorbacks, who come to the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 pm ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire