What Florida needs for a top-10 2023 recruiting class, per The Athletic

The Athletic’s G. Allen Taylor published what the Gators need in order to finish in the top 10 nationally in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Gators got some much-needed recruiting momentum after a fantastic weekend that saw four different four-stars announce their commitment to the Orange and Blue, launching the Gators to No. 12 nationally on 247Sports and No. 13 nationally on On3.

In order for Billy Napier to show the fan base that this new era of Florida football will place an emphasis on recruiting, he’ll have to keep this momentum going into the fall and the early signing period in December.

Taylor sorted the players Florida needs to launch into that top-10 stratospheres based on position. The list of players is as follows.

Defensive Line (Need: 2)

Kelby Collins (Gardendale, Alabama), four-star, No. 71

Jordan Hall (Jacksonville, Florida), four-star, No. 120

Will Norman (Bradenton, Florida), four-star, No. 143

Kamran James (Orlando, Florida), four-star, No. 188

Offensive Line (Need: 2)

OT Monroe Freeling (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina), four-star, No. 62

OT Caden James (New Orleans, Louisiana), three-star, No. 407

OT Zalance Heard (Monroe, Louisiana), four-star, No. 60

Linebacker (Need: 2)

Kaveion Keys (Richmond, Virginia), four-star, No. 315

Stanquan Clark (Miami, Florida), four-star, No. 318

Malik Bryant (Orlando, Florida), four-star, No. 61 [Miami commit]

Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Florida), four-star, No. 221 [South Carolina commit]

Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Florida), four-star, No. 379 [South Carolina commit]

Cornerback (Need: 1)

Cormani McClain (Lakeland, Florida), five-star, No. 3

Dijon Johnson (Tampa, Florida), four-star, No. 93

EDGE (Need: 1)

Jaquavious Russaw (Montgomery, Alabama), five-star, No. 26

Samuel M’Pemba (Bradenton, Florida), five-star, No. 25

Daniel Harris (Melbourne, Florida), three-star, No. 434

Keon Keeley (Tampa, Florida), five-star, No. 8 [Notre Dame commit]

Safety (Need: 1)

Bryce Thornton (Alpharetta, Georgia), three-star, No. 494

Running Back (Need: 1)

Cedric Baxter (Orlando, Florida), four-star, No. 48

Christopher Johnson (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), four-star, No. 376

Parker Jenkins (Houston, Texas), four-star, No. 388

Mark Fletcher (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), four-star, No. 232

Wide Receiver (Need:0)

Daquayvious Sorey (Chipley, Florida), four-star, No. 229

Summary

It’s important to note that the recruits listed are all players that the Gators are devoting their attention too, not just players Taylor thinks they should go after. Most notably, the quarterback position is absent from the list. That’s because there are six quarterbacks on the roster, all of which are either freshman or sophomores.

If Napier wants to set the tone for his program’s future by having his first full recruiting cycle result in a top ten finish, he’ll need to take his already great recruiting class and make it even better.

