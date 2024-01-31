Florida near the top for this DL target after receiving offer

It was another busy weekend at The Swamp, but Billy Napier and his recruiting staff’s efforts have paid off for at least one recruiting target that was in town.

Lipscomb Academy (Mount Juliet, Tennessee) defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles was one of the many visitors, and he left Gainesville with an offer in hand. The visit went so well that Florida immediately shot to the top of the pack for Charles, according to Swamp247.

One of the main connections Charles made was with Florida’s new defensive line coach, Gerald Chatman, who is the one who offered him over the weekend.

“I told Coach Chat they are for sure going to be in my top five, maybe even top three,” Charles said. “That is where they stand in my recruitment. They are going to be in there for sure. I have watched Florida for a long time. It’s one of my dream schools.”

Florida isn’t the only SEC school interested in Charles, though. He’ll be at Tennessee over the weekend and is planning more visits for the spring. Official visits should come during the summer.

Charles is a three-star recruit on the On3 industry ranking, but Rivals.com is a bit more bullish on him and lists him as a three-star. This could be another good evaluation by Billy Napier that sees his ranking increase over his senior year.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire