Florida Native Coco Gauff Will Make Her Olympic Debut In Paris

Gauff missed out on the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo due to a positive Covid test, but she's clearly one to watch this time around.

Clive Mason / Staff/Getty Images

Tennis superstar and Florida native Coco Gauff will make her Olympic debut at the summer games in Paris this July.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced its final lineup for Team USA, and the 20-year-old from Delray Beach is on the roster, according to ABC News.

Gauff missed out on the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo due to a positive Covid test, but she's clearly one to watch this time around. Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, Gauff recently won her first Grand Slam doubles title with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic at the French Open. She'll be returning to the same court, the Roland Garros, during the summer Olympics.

In September, Gauff became the youngest U.S. Open winner since Serena Williams in 1999. She had a viral moment when she dropped to her knees in prayer after the match.

"I don’t pray for results,” Gauff told Today in an appearance after the US Open. “I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all. Whatever happens, happens. I’m so blessed in this life. I’m just thankful for this moment. I don’t have any words for it, to be honest."

Gauff posted a triumphant video on Instagram with footage of her Paris trip in June, which she titled "Merci Paris." We'll be watching eagerly to see if she'll be saying "merci, Paris" again after the summer games.

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.