Florida moves into USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 1 win

The Florida Gators received just 17 votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but they have vaulted up to No. 19 after a week one win over preseason No. 7 (and now No. 15) Utah.

The upset win validated the idea that Florida was underrated coming into the season, and it has the Gators inside the top 20 and on the climb. No. 20 Kentucky is Florida’s opponent next week, so a win should move the Gators up a few spots. Miami is ranked No. 16 and Arkansas is No. 17, and those are two schools Florida would like to pass.

As far as the rest of the SEC, Alabama still holds the top spot in the poll, and Georgia moved past Ohio State into second after the Buckeyes struggled to overcome Notre Dame. Texas A&M moved up to No. 6 despite coming out of the gates a bit slow, and Ole Miss is the only other SEC school to crack the top 25.

Tennessee, Florida’s opponent in week four, earned 143 votes and is next in line to crack the top 25. Florida State got 33 votes after upsetting Louisiana State, UCF has 23 votes, Auburn got 15, South Carolina got six and UL Lafayette (Billy Napier’s old stomping grounds) also received a vote.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 1-0 1,615 (57) – 2 Georgia 1-0 1,542 (6) +1 3 Ohio State 1-0 1,520 (2) -1 4 Clemson 1-0 1,380 – 5 Michigan 1-0 1,333 +1 6 Texas A&M 1-0 1,268 +1 7 Oklahoma 1-0 1,160 +2 8 Baylor 1-0 1,103 +2 9 Notre Dame 0-1 1,077 -4 10 Oklahoma State 1-0 938 +1 11 Michigan State 1-0 860 +3 12 USC 1-0 849 +3 13 NC State 1-0 642 – 14 Pittsburgh 1-0 624 +2 15 Utah 0-1 605 -7 16 Miami (Fl) 1-0 591 +1 17 Arkansas 1-0 554 +6 18 Wisconsin 1-0 495 +2 19 Florida 1-0 469 +18 20 Kentucky 1-0 421 +1 21 Wake Forest 1-0 353 -2 22 Texas 1-0 351 -4 23 Ole Miss 1-0 292 +1 24 Oregon 0-1 206 -12 25 BYU 1-0 170 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston

Others Receiving Votes

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1

