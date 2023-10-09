Florida moves up in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 6 win

Billy Napier and his Florida football team earned its fourth win of the 2023 campaign on Saturday against the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores, who were this year’s foe for the Gators’ annual homecoming game. The victory represented a bounce-back effort from Week 5’s embarrassing loss at the Kentucky Wildcats, and the national media took note.

Coming into the game, the Orange and Blue were ranked No. 46 in USA TODAY Sports’ weekly re-rank following the UK loss. With the win under their belts from last Saturday, the team saw a modest three-spot improvement in the Week 6 update.

As far as Florida’s Southeastern Conference peers are concerned, the Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 2 behind the Michigan Wolverines. The Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 11), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 18), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 21) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 22) round out sister schools in the top 25, while the LSU Tigers (No. 35), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 36) and Auburn Tigers (No. 50) join the Gators among the top 50.

Next up for Florida is a trip to Columbia, South Carolina, to face Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 14, inside William-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Take a look at the top 50 schools in this week’s re-rankings below.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire