Florida moves to No. 7 in AP poll after win over Auburn

Florida moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 after beating Auburn at home on Saturday.

The Gators controlled the game in a 24-13 win and moved from No. 10 to No. 7. Auburn previously occupied the No. 7 spot and fell five spots to No. 12, just ahead of No. 13 Oregon. The Tigers beat the Ducks in Week 1.

Ohio State beat Michigan State at home on Saturday night and moved into a tie for No. 3 with Georgia. Alabama stays at No. 1 and Clemson stays at No. 2 after Week 6. Both teams were off on Saturday.

LSU beat Utah State at home and stays at No. 5, a spot ahead of Oklahoma. Penn State is the only new team in the top 25. The Nittany Lions are No. 10 after beating Purdue.

Cincinnati jumped into the poll at No. 25 after beating UCF on Friday night. The loss was UCF’s second of the season and the Knights are nowhere to be found in this week’s top 25. Elsewhere, Michigan moved up to No. 16 after beating previously-No. 14 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are at No. 17.

In addition to Cincinnati, Baylor and Memphis are also new additions to the poll. The Bears beat Kansas State on the road in Week 6 while Memphis beat Louisiana-Monroe.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

3. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Wisconsin

9. Notre Dame

10. Penn State

11. Texas

12. Auburn

13. Oregon

14. Boise State

15. Utah

16. Michigan

17. Iowa

18. Arizona State

19. Wake Forest

20. Virginia

21. SMU

22. Baylor

23. Memphis

24. Texas A&M

25. Cincinnati

