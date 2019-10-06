Florida moves to No. 7 in AP poll after win over Auburn
Florida moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 after beating Auburn at home on Saturday.
The Gators controlled the game in a 24-13 win and moved from No. 10 to No. 7. Auburn previously occupied the No. 7 spot and fell five spots to No. 12, just ahead of No. 13 Oregon. The Tigers beat the Ducks in Week 1.
Ohio State beat Michigan State at home on Saturday night and moved into a tie for No. 3 with Georgia. Alabama stays at No. 1 and Clemson stays at No. 2 after Week 6. Both teams were off on Saturday.
LSU beat Utah State at home and stays at No. 5, a spot ahead of Oklahoma. Penn State is the only new team in the top 25. The Nittany Lions are No. 10 after beating Purdue.
Cincinnati jumped into the poll at No. 25 after beating UCF on Friday night. The loss was UCF’s second of the season and the Knights are nowhere to be found in this week’s top 25. Elsewhere, Michigan moved up to No. 16 after beating previously-No. 14 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are at No. 17.
In addition to Cincinnati, Baylor and Memphis are also new additions to the poll. The Bears beat Kansas State on the road in Week 6 while Memphis beat Louisiana-Monroe.
AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
3. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
11. Texas
12. Auburn
13. Oregon
14. Boise State
15. Utah
16. Michigan
17. Iowa
18. Arizona State
19. Wake Forest
20. Virginia
21. SMU
22. Baylor
23. Memphis
24. Texas A&M
25. Cincinnati
– – – – – – –
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
More from Yahoo Sports: