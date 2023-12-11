Florida moves into ESPN BPI top 25 after beating Richmond

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 25 on ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index rankings after beating Richmond on Saturday.

BPI measures a team’s true strength going forward, according to ESPN. Florida’s 9.1 BPI means the Gators are expected to beat average teams on a neutral court by a little more than nine points per 70 possessions. UF is better on offense (5.9 BPI) than it is on defense (3.2), but both numbers are good for the top 50 in college basketball.

At publishing time, ESPN projects Florida as a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament and gives the Gators a 43.1% chance to make the Round of 32. Florida is also one of 36 teams with title hopes, per ESPN, but 0.2% isn’t much to cling to this early in the season.

Florida still has to face the 59th-toughest remaining schedule in college hoops, though, including a packed conference slate. Beating Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky or Tennessee would go a long way for Todd Golden and Co.

Still, the program is headed in the right direction under Golden. There’s a clear improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, and the objective rankings are starting to take notice.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire