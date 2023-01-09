Florida moves up in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings after All-American commits

On the heels of Caden Jones‘ Jan. 7 commitment, the Florida Gators have moved up in 247Sports’ 2023 recruting rankings, going from No. 13 to No. 11. They jumped over Texas A&M and Oregon on their way to their new ranking.

Jones announced his commitment at the All-American Bowl broadcast live on NBC last Saturday. The 6-foot-8-inch offensive lineman chose the Orange and Blue over the Aggies and Houston Cougars. Despite being from New Orleans, Napier was able to pry Jones from schools closer to home and make another addition to his 2023 class, which now has 21 members.

The smaller class was strategic for Napier, as he needs scholarships open to be active in the transfer portal. Prioritizing quality over quantity was a point of emphasis Napier made in his opening press conference and subsequent open letter to the fan base. The roster turnover along the offensive line, paired with his size and ability, make Jones a contender for early playing time.

Florida’s 21-member 2023 class joins transfers Teradja Mitchell, CamRon Jackson, Graham Mertz and Caleb Banks as the new faces in Gainesville. It doesn’t look like Napier is stopping just yet. Even though multiple members of the 2023 class have already enrolled early, there is still room for the class to grow with national signing day scheduled for Feb. 1.

Related

10 best teams that fell just short of repeat titles includes Florida Gators Florida earns commitment from Michigan transfer linebacker 2024 RB commit locked in with Florida, return visit planned Two Gators selected in first two rounds of ESPN's latest 2023 mock draft Bucs S Keanu Neal (hip) questionable to return vs. Falcons

List

Colin Castleton climbing Florida's all-time shot blocker list

List

Betting odds for College Football National Championship Game

List

Quick takeaways from Florida's first SEC win vs Georgia Bulldogs

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire