Florida-Missouri football game gets a kickoff time

A kickoff time has finally been set for the meeting between the Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 18.

The SEC showdown will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air in the primetime slot on ESPN. Missouri is the second leg of a deadly road trip and will be Florida’s second-consecutive top-25 opponent.

The Tigers sit at No. 15 on the US LBM Coaches Poll and at No. 16 in the AP top 25.

Florida head coach Billy Napier and his squad got the best of Missouri last season in the Swamp, but the Tigers look like a brand new team and, at one point was riding a five-game win streak before losing to LSU in Week 6.

Missouri just hung around with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday but came up short in a 30-21 loss.

Before the Gators travel to Columbia, Missouri, the Orange and Blue will challenge LSU on the road this coming weekend. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire