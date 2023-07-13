Florida and Missouri among 5 schools to recruit 4-star prospects this week

July continues to be a surprisingly busy month on the recruiting circuit, especially in regards to the class of 2024. So far this week, Oregon has added a pair of four-star linebackers from California, while Alabama picked up four-star cornerback Zavien Brown – catapulting into the top 15 teams in the national recruiting rankings.

Several other Power 5 programs have also managed to recruit four-star prospects from the class of 2024 over the last few days, as well. Here’s a quick roundup of all the latest college commitments from blue chip high school football players around the country.

F.W. Buccholz (Fla.) DL Kendall Jackson: Florida

Lindale (Texas) iOL Casey Poe: Alabama

God has given me many abilities and opportunities that I will forever be grateful for. I would also like to thank everyone who has stayed with me and encouraged me throughout my recruitment process. With that being said,

Roll Tide🐘🔴 #comitted @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/n8WdMuvKPv — Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) July 12, 2023

Valley View (Ark.) LB Brian Huff: Missouri

After a great talk with family and the coaching staff at mizzou I would like say that I am 100% committed!!!@buckwillie21 @EarlGill10 @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachDjSmith @MizzouFootball #chase2dreams pic.twitter.com/jaM9R35XSQ — Brian Huff (@brianhuff23) July 12, 2023

Judson (Texas) S Myles Davis: Texas A&M

Cheshire Academy (Conn.) EDGE Jacob Smith: Michigan

