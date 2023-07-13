Florida and Missouri among 5 schools to recruit 4-star prospects this week

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

July continues to be a surprisingly busy month on the recruiting circuit, especially in regards to the class of 2024. So far this week, Oregon has added a pair of four-star linebackers from California, while Alabama picked up four-star cornerback Zavien Brown – catapulting into the top 15 teams in the national recruiting rankings.

Several other Power 5 programs have also managed to recruit four-star prospects from the class of 2024 over the last few days, as well. Here’s a quick roundup of all the latest college commitments from blue chip high school football players around the country.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

F.W. Buccholz (Fla.) DL Kendall Jackson: Florida

Lindale (Texas) iOL Casey Poe: Alabama

Valley View (Ark.) LB Brian Huff: Missouri

Judson (Texas) S Myles Davis: Texas A&M

Cheshire Academy (Conn.) EDGE Jacob Smith: Michigan

More football stories

HS Football’s top teams in each state ahead of 2023 season

Mater Dei 5-star RB Nate Frazier names his top 8 schools

Story originally appeared on High School Sports

Recommended Stories