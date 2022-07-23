Florida misses out on nation’s No. 2 safety recruit to rival

The nation’s second-ranked ranked safety prospect in the class of 2023, Joenel Aguero out of Lynn (Massachusetts) St. John’s Prep, announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon. While Florida football was in the final mix for the coveted recruit’s talents, the four-star defensive back chose its biggest rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, 6-foot, 195-pound safety had the Gators and Miami Hurricanes right behind the ‘Dawgs, but that the way Kirby Smart’s staff approached his recruiting put UGA over the top.

“I’ve been a priority. To be honest, I already knew that,” he told Simmons. “From the head coach all the way down to the equipment manager, it’s everybody just showing me love. It just felt right to be honest.

“The players even told me like, ‘Listen, you’re a priority to these coaches. They wanted to get you… They want you.’ And then, I’ve just seen the way they treat. When I come down there, they show all love. It’s all love from everybody.”

Aguero is currently ranked No. 34 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus rates him as a four-star at Nos. 42 and 5, respectively. He held five crystal ball projections from 247Sports and had an 80.7% chance of being signed by Georgia according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine ahead of his decision.

