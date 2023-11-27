Florida misses out on AP top 25, bowl game despite valiant effort

The Florida Gators left everything they had in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday night, but the team came up short in the 2023 season finale and will miss out on playing in a bowl game.

The Gators end the year with five straight losses and won’t be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.

The Associated Press put in their weekly votes and Florida went voteless yet again while its rival programs are making a strong case to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Florida State Seminoles are still at the No. 4 spot after taking down the Gators in The Swamp, despite missing their starting quarterback Jordan Travis after going down with a severe leg injury.

The Georgia Bulldogs have stood tall at the top spot all season long and prevailed against Georgia Tech to keep its incredible win streak alive. The Associated Press voted the program to No. 1 to cap off the regular season.

Georgia and Florida State are within the top four of the AP Poll but it doesn’t mean that the teams are locked in for the playoffs. The committee still has to vote and both teams will compete in championship weekend to either confirm their spot or get kicked out.

Florida will now look to next year and try to stay strong in the 2024 recruiting cycle where it currently stands at No. 5, according to the 247Sports composite.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire