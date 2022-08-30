Florida misses out on 4-star OL to Georgia after making final cut

The Gators hoped to make a late push in the recruitment of Monroe Freeling but the four-star offensive tackle committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday.

Freeling’s decision wasn’t much of a surprise. UGA was a heavy favorite coming into the day, and Kirby Smart’s recruiting team was treating him as a priority target. He made an official visit to Florida in June and left with some curiosities about the program after seeing Napier’s commitment to the offensive line, but Georgia was the school that felt like home to him.

He named Florida among his final five schools, along with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Miami, but he didn’t sound too high on the Gators in the days leading up to his announcement.

“I really enjoyed my time in Florida when I went down there,” Freeling said to On3 when discussing his finalists. “The campus was really pretty and they have great academics. Coach Sale and I have a good relationship and I think that Florida is heading in the right direction!”

Breaking: Georgia lands a commitment from elite offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

Missing out on Freeling isn’t a huge blow to Florida’s recruiting staff, even if Georgia is getting a player who could earn a fifth star before all is said and done. The Gators weren’t ever seriously in the race for him, unlike other elite offensive linemen Rob Sale has missed out on in this cycle (e.g. Francis Mauigoa).

Florida currently has a pair of offensive linemen committed to its recruiting class of 2023, four-star interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris and three-star offensive tackle Bryce Lovett. 247Sports ranks UF 10th overall in the cycle at this point, but another blue-chip lineman would be a welcomed addition.

