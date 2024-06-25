Florida middle school teacher who quit job will compete in Paris Olympics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former middle school teacher is going for gold.

Donavon Banks, who taught robotics at Windy Hill Middle School in Clermont last year, will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Lake County Schools said Banks resigned from Windy Hill on May 24 to fulfill his Olympic dream.

“He was a great classroom teacher,” said Principal Kelly Cousineau. “All of the children loved him and all of us, staff included, were inspired by his work ethic. He trained every day after school. He would tell all of us, ‘I am going to the Olympics.’ It was never ‘I hope to go’ or ‘I might go.’”

Students and staff members encouraged Banks throughout the school year. On April 5, they gathered at the track to watch him throw.

“The goal was twofold – to allow students to see a future Olympian in action and to get Mr. Banks accustomed to throwing in front of a large and sometimes unpredictable crowd,” the school district said in a news release.

On Sunday night, Banks’ dreams came true. He finished in the top three at the Olympic trials and qualified in the men’s javelin category.

“HE DID IT! Mr. Banks is going to Paris!! We are all so incredibly proud of you, Mr. Banks,” Cousineau posted on Facebook.

The principal said the school plans to host a watch party when Banks competes in Paris next moth.

