Florida, Michigan football recruits on campus

Jun. 22—The final recruiting weekend of June has Illinois hosting a half-dozen Class of 2025 prospects. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights the Florida-heavy group:

Nicolas Clayton, OLB, F.W. Buchholz (Fla.)

Clayton played an important defensive role for Buchholz in its run to the FHSAA Class 4S state quarterfinals. The Bobcats finished the season 13-1 with Clayton posting the best season of his prep career. The 6-41/2, 205-pound edge rusher wrapped up his junior season with 52 tackles, 10 quarterback hurries, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass breakups. Clayton has taken other official visits to Nebraska, UCF, Wisconsin, Tulane and Florida State recently.

Robert Jones III, ATH, Vero Beach (Fla.)

North Carolina State secured a commitment from Jones on June 9 after his official visit to Raleigh, N.C., but the three-star athlete (and likely defensive back) backed off that decision Thursday ahead of his official visit to Champaign. An injury sidelined Jones part of last season at Vero Beach, but he still had 19 tackles and two interceptions after playing just six games for the 9-3 team.

Jershaun Newton, QB, Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.)

Newton, the younger brother of Illinois All-American Johnny Newton, has flashed as a dual-threat quarterback the past two seasons at Clearwater Central Catholic and helped the Marauders go 13-1 last fall and finish as FHSAA Class 1M state runners-up. Newton, ranked as a four-star athlete by Rivals, has 6,678 yards of total offense and 65 touchdowns the past two seasons combined. The 6-foot, 205-pounder has nearly a dozen other Power Four offers, including five in the ACC.

Derrick Simmons, DL, Frankenmuth (Mich.)

Simmons anchored the Frankenmuth defensive line during the Eagles' run to the MHSAA Division 5 state semifinals last fall with a 11-2 final record. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman finished his junior season with 48 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. Champaign is the last official visit stop for the Jackson, a three-star prospect, after previous official visits to Cincinnati, Northwestern, Michigan State and Purdue earlier this month.

Desmond Straughton, ATH, Roseville (Mich.)

Michigan has been a recruiting ground for Illinois when it comes to defensive linemen with Terrance Jamison leading those efforts. The hire of cornerbacks coach Corey Parker, who spent nearly two decades as a high school coach in the state, is opening more doors. Like the one to Straughton, who didn't get an offer until this past weekend but quickly scheduled a visit. The 6-1, 192-pound athlete (likely safety) also visited Arizona State in late May and has nine other Power Four offers.

Cedric Wyche II, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Wyche filled a versatile role for Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) last fall before transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas. The 5-10, 195-pound running back was used in the run game and both as a wide receiver and a kick returner for the 9-4 Chiefs, who reached the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Class 2M playoffs. Wyche rushed 63 times for 470 yards and six touchdowns, caught 14 passes for 260 yards and three scores and had two kick return touchdowns. This weekend marks his only official visit to date.