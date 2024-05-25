Florida men’s track and field adds 10 more to Outdoor Championships roster

The Florida men’s track and field program will send a total of 13 Gators to participate in 11 events at this year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, after adding 10 on the final day of the final day of the men’s preliminary competition.

The 10 student-athletes who made the final cut were Wanya McCoy (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Robert Gregory (200m, 4x100m), Jevaughn Powell (400m, 4x100m, 4x400m), Reheem Hayles (400m, 4x400m), Parvej Khan (1500m), Malique Smith-Band (4x100m), Rios Prude Jr. (4x400m), Jenoah McKiver (4x400m), Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump) and Kai Chang (discus).

Malcolm Clemons (long jump), Will Gross IV (hammer throw) and Abraham Sargent (javelin throw) secured their spots with place finishes of twelfth or higher in each of their events on Wednesday. Dixon-Bodie also qualified for the long jump during that time.

The 2024 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships will take place at the University of Oregon on Hayward Field from June 5 to 8.

