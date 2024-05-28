Florida men’s golf finishes just outside top 10 at NCAA National Championships

The Florida men’s golf team’s 2024 season came to an end on Monday at the NCAA National Championships held in Carlsbad, California, where it finished 11th.

Florida entered the day in the final match-play spot with a one-stroke advantage but a collapse in the final three holes put them out of reach of the cut line. It was the third straight year that the Orange and Blue made it to the final round of stroke play.

John DuBoisfinished the 2024 campaign with a 1-under 71 for a T23 finish — his second top-23 finish at NCAAs after finishing T18 in 2023. He played in 41 tournaments and 124 rounds for the Gators during the course of his collegiate career.

Jack Turner became the sixth Florida freshman to finish top-23 at the NCAAs since 2001, joining ranks of Billy Horschel, Sam Horsfield, Matt Every and Camilo Villegas. He carded a final round of 1-over 73 resulting in a 72-hole score of 3-over 291 and T23 performance.

Florida continued its streak of five straight top-11 finishes after winning the national title: 1974 (2nd); 1994 (3rd); 1969 (T5); 2002 (T11).

“Our entire team has become hard-working, resilient and successful young men,” head coach J.C. Deacon offered after the match.

“They have invested everything into each other and our Florida Gators golf program. That’s all we can ever ask. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work out. Things didn’t go our way down the stretch but we played a lot of great golf this week to be in position with three holes to go.

“We just couldn’t finish it off and I know exactly how hungry that’s going to leave this exciting young team. We will be back.”

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire