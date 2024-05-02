Florida men’s golf earns No. 3 seed in West Lafayette Regional

The NCAA in conjunction with the Golf Channel announced on Wednesday the regional hosts and seedings for this year’s men’s golf tournament.

The Florida Gators found out that they will be playing in the West Lafayette Region as a No. 3 seed this year. It is the fourth straight year the Gators have been a top-three seed in regionals and the seventh time under head coach J.C. Deacon.

The Orange and Blue have qualified for 34 of the 35 all-time men’s golf regionals and every year under Deacon since winning the inaugural East Regional (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina) in 1989. UF has claimed a total of six team titles (1989, 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2018) and six individual titles — Brain Gay (1993), Brad Lehmann (1994), Camilo Villegas (2001), Billy Horschel (2006 & 2007) and Andy Zhang (2018).

Tournament details

A total of 81 teams and 45 individuals (not on a competing team) will play across six regional hosts: LSU, North Carolina, Purdue, San Diego, Stanford and Texas. Three regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals, and three will have 14 teams and five individuals.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire