What Florida media is saying about Georgia ahead of UGA vs. UF

It’s No. 1 Georgia (7-0) versus Florida (4-3) in Jacksonville this Saturday.

While the Bulldogs are undefeated and atop the polls for the third week in-a-row, the Gators are trying to get back on track after a loss to LSU before the bye.

It was Florida who walked away from TIAA Bank Field with a 44-28 win in 2020, which was Georgia’s first loss in the series since 2016.

Here’s what Gators media is saying about the Bulldogs ahead of the matchup:

Scouting the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of Saturday's WLOCP

By Tyler Nettuno – Gators Wire

“Georgia’s rushing game has been significantly better than its passing game. It ranks 39th in FBS, and its averaging almost 200 yards per game. Junior running back Zamir White has seen most of the carries (83), which he has taken for 400 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, James Cook (brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin) and Kendall Milton are each over 200 yards rushing. This committee-style run game has proven successful for the Bulldogs, no doubt thanks to the offensive line, which has been great this season. It ranks just above Florida at No. 5 in FBS with just four sacks allowed on the season. And despite having to replace two starting interior linemen who were drafted, the group up front has created lanes for the running game this season, as well.”

UF has healthy respect for Stetson Bennett IV

By Thomas Goldkamp, Swamp 247

“Florida was able to flip the script in the annual rivalry game with Georgia a year ago, taking advantage of a veteran quarterback in Kyle Trask and Georgia’s… well, lack of one. The Gators won’t have the same advantage this season. While the Bulldogs have flipped between quarterbacks thanks to an oblique injury to starter J.T. Daniels, his replacement, Stetson Bennett IV, looks like a completely different quarterback than the one the Gators were able to rattle in Jacksonville a year ago. Before eventually getting knocked out of the game, Bennett was just 5-of-16 passing for 78 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Florida won 44-28. But Bennett has come a long way since. The Bulldogs have smoked every opponent they’ve faced with Bennett leading the way, albeit supported by the nation’s best defense. Make no mistake about it, though. Bennett has actually been good. He’s 57-of-82 passing for 996 yards and 11 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He’s also been able to hurt opponents with his legs when given half a chance, racking up 19 carries for 148 yards, many of those runs key conversions to keep drives alive.”

Florida defense prepares for two-headed UGA offense

By Declan Walsh – Gators Territory

“Georgia’s quarterback “situation” emerged after Week 3 when JT Daniels, the unquestioned pre-season starter, suffered an injury to his lat muscle before UGA’s game against Vanderbilt. Walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett assumed the Lou Gehrig archetype in his place for the second time, throwing for nearly 250 yards and a 250+ passer rating in his last two games against Auburn and Kentucky and wedging himself into the quarterback conversation with Daniels’ return this week. Bennett is considered a slight favorite for the starting role, with Kirby Smart saying that Daniels “showed rust” in increased reps during this week’s practice. Either way, Georgia possesses two of the most effective quarterbacks in the county paired with a historically dominant running game — an especially concerning combination for a Florida defense fresh off of a 49-point gashing at LSU.” “…The Gators held Stetson Bennett completely in check during Florida’s 44-28 victory last season, as he completed just 6 of 15 passing attempts for 78 yards before being benched for D’Wan Mathis. However, Trey Dean and the Florida defense have noted Bennett’s development and maturity this season, adding that he’s grown into the Georgia scheme and will be a much more formidable adversary this time around.”

Get ready for game day! UGA-UF Hall of Famer Aaron Murray joins the podcast this week to talk Georgia versus Florida, the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation and College Football Playoff projections. Listen to “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” here:

