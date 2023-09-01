Florida may have a Chad Morris situation on its hands

Arkansas fans who casually turned into ESPN’s broadcast of the Utah-Florida game last night may have gotten PTSD.

The Florida Gators, under second-year head coach Billy Napier, couldn’t muster much of anything against a Utah team playing without its quarterback and one of its best defensive players.

Deep into the second half, UF only had three points, which if you go back to their bowl game from last year, meant they had scored six points in 7.5 quarters of football.

Eventually they scored a touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion, but it was to no avail.

Fans and college football followers immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) and roasted Napier and the Gators’ program.

Chad Morris was trending on the website this morning.

Of course, all Arkansas fans remember Morris’ second year, where his Razorback team lost to San Jose State the fourth week of the season as huge favorites when Nick Starkel threw five interceptions.

From there, it was all downhill. The team absolutely collapsed. He was eventually let go after the Western Kentucky debacle in mid-November.

Like Napier, Morris had recruited extremely well with the 2019 class. And that’s likely the only reason that more Florida fans aren’t screaming for his dismissal right now.

Looking ahead on their schedule, it’s tough to pick out more wins just based on what they put forth last night and their personnel.

Arkansas is scheduled to make a trip to Gainesville on November 4. Whether or not Billy Napier is still the coach at that time remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire