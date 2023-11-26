What Florida’s Max Brown had to say following loss against FSU

Florida football’s 2023 regular season came to an inglorious end on Friday night, bungling its way to a 24-15 loss at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The defeat ended any chance of playing in a bowl game while dooming the program to its first three-season sub-.500 streak since the mid-1940s. On the flip side, the win for the ‘Noles kept their perfect season intact heading into the ACC Championship Game next weekend.

Following the bitter loss, quarterback Max Brown — who assumed the starting role when Graham Mertz was sidelined with a broken clavicle — spoke with the media about his first collegiate start. While the results were not what the Gator Nation had hoped for, perhaps it was something to build on.

Take a look below at an abridged question and answer with Brown from Saturday night’s media scrum.

On the emotions surrounding his first collegiate start

It was a crazy environment in there. I just want to give credit to my team right there. My defense and the offense, they battled the whole night. They battled. We didn’t end how we wanted to, but I really want to give credit to those group of guys that really battled and competed.

I think it just comes down to being able to put points on the board in the red zone in our territory, man. Make it easier on our defense. They played lights out. But I think ultimately putting points on the board will make it easier for our defense for sure.

How did the playing time against Missouri help?

I think any time you get any experience in any type of college, SEC game, it will ultimately help you out. It got me somewhat prepared for this game, but yeah.

How did two early scores help your confidence?

We were driving. We were doing what we needed to do offensively and defensively. But I think just going out and getting six, seven points instead of three ultimately changes the outcome of the game.

How tough is it for the season to end like this tonight?

It’s tough, man. Any time you see a group of guys, a group of seniors that have put their heart out the whole year, balled out. I can’t give credit enough to the group of senior leadership that we’ve had.

So I think having those group of guys, being able to watch them and watch how they acted, how they played, it’s tough, man. It’s tough going out on that note.

Definitely something our team will learn from in the future, but it’s hard losing on that note and seeing those group of guys and going out on that note.

How tough was the stretch while the game was still within reach?

I think we tried to go down there and put the ball down there in the end zone and score points towards the end, and it didn’t work out how we wanted to.

How tough was that for you guys ultimately overcome some of the early mistakes?

I think there are a few plays in that first half especially and in the second half that ultimately me, in particular, have to be able to clean up. I think going and watching the film and learning from it is huge. Being able to see the mistakes you made and for future terms not make the same mistakes.

How are you trying to counter the pass rush?

I think I need to do a better job ultimately with protections and putting my center and my O-line in a better situation to make plays. I think ultimately that comes down to me and my decision-making, seeing defenses, seeing the defensive shell and the pressures.

I think that that’s something that I can definitely improve on. But being able to see that and I think putting my guys in a better situation, I think that’s definitely something there.

Do you feel the sense of urgency to start work for next year almost immediately?

I think any time that you have an outcome that you don’t want, or even that you do want, as a competitor, how do you want to respond? How do you want to take on the next day? How do you want to take on the next week, month, year of your life?

I think that ultimately decides how much of a competitor you are. I think that’s what makes this game so interesting and makes this whole process, it’s a part of the story.

Do you feel this team is close to getting back on track?

Yes, absolutely. The guys that we have in this locker room, I think — I can’t give credit enough to how far we’ve come as a team. I think what matters most is the group of guys in our locker room, and we’ve really harnessed in on how important that is for us.

So I think going forward that’s definitely going to be a big take going into this off-season.

What do you see that shows you there has been progress?

I see competitiveness. I see a group of guys that come to battle every day no matter the circumstance. So I think that’s been a big tale of our season, how tough you are.

I know sometimes you don’t get the outcome you want. Sometimes seeing it from the outside-in, it’s not always what you want to see. Especially as a fan base, I know it’s tough. They pour their heart into this program, and I really want to give credit to them too. They were crazy tonight. They played their role, and they played a big part in the game.

I think just being able to go into this off-season and know that it’s the group of guys in this program. It’s us. You know what I’m saying?

