Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Rampage at Tesla Cybertruck Launch

Tesla

A Florida man threatened mass casualties at Tesla Cybertruck production launch in Texas.

The 28-year-old is in custody, having been arrested in Austin, Texas, a week before the first all-electric pickup truck rolled off the assembly line.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was not mentioned in any of the threats. (Above, Musk and a crowd gather at the Austin plant as the first Cybertruck approaches for delivery to a customer.)

A 28-year-old Florida man has been arrested in Travis County, Texas, after threatening to commit a "mass casualty event" at last Thursday's production launch of the Cybertruck at Tesla headquarters in Austin, Texas, according to prosecutors in the case.

Paul Ryan Overeem of Orlando was booked on suspicion of making a terrorist threat, which is a third-degree felony.

Austin Police Department

Overeem made the threats in an Instagram chat under the name "ufotnoitalumis" on Nov. 9, according to published reports. The threats included the following (spelling and grammatical errors have been left in):

"But yeah so at teh Tesla event I'm planning to attach so up to you guys to stop me."



"I plan on killing people at that even ok November 30th and I would like you do something about it so I don't have to."

"I wanna die."



Overeem appeared to object to technology in modern life.

"I wanna die. My thoughts haven't been free for over a year. All the electronics around me," he wrote, according to his arrest warrant.

No information was released as to whether Overeem had any weapons at the time of his arrest. He made the online threats three weeks earlier and was arrested last week, before the factory event, after having driven his Chevy Tahoe from Orlando to Austin. He was arrested in Austin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who spoke at the event, was not named in any of the threats.