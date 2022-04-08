Florida’s Malik Davis could inspire Cowboys to select a RB late in 2022 NFL draft

There is an intriguing name and position that stands out on the Cowboys list of 30 official visitors. Florida running back Malik Davis may be a surprise addition due to the current Cowboys running back room. Ezekiel Elliott is under contract for another three seasons. Meanwhile fans have been pining for Tony Pollard to get more opportunities with the rock in his hands. However Pollard’s contract expires at the end of the season and there is a relatively safe escape from Elliott’s contract should the club look for cap savings.

Davis has a tricky projection, however. His name is rarely brought up in draft circles as he rarely cracks any positional rankings. He’s played every year since he stepped on campus at Florida, and has consistently been part of a stable of backs in committee approaches. But in 2021 he started a majority of the games for the Gators and had arguably his best season to date. So does he fit with the Cowboys? Let’s take a look at his film and find out.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 5-foot-10

Listed Weight: 210 pounds

Jersey Number: 20

Rushing Stats (2021): 92 rushes, 487 yards, 5 touchdowns

Receiving Stats (2021): 23 receptions, 217 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rushing Stats (career): 284 rushes, 1470 yards, 8 touchdowns

Receiving Stats (career): 70 receptions, 726 yards, 2 touchdowns

Malik Davis is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.87 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 657 out of 1589 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/t8ngwm5lhf #RAS pic.twitter.com/WypltsVHKB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Georgia (2020), Alabama (2021), Tennessee (2021), Georgia (2021)

Best Game: Tennessee (2021)



Worst Game: Georgia (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Vision: Sharp and decisive in his cuts. Won’t be able to create something out of nothing, but if two options present themselves, he is good enough to choose the one that maximizes his potential gain.

Contact Balance: Capable of running through arm tackles, but don’t expect him to lower his shoulder and maintain his balance.

Pass Catching: Reliable receiving threat out of the backfield. Used on check-downs, saw him sent out on some wheel routes, and had success. Good hands for a running back. Tracks the ball well vertically.

Pass Blocking: Only used in limited reps here, but did an adequate job. Showed he has the ability to go low on a chop block. Saw him flash the ability to absorb the contact from a blitzing linebacker and redirect it.

Long Speed: Doesn’t appear all that fast on tape and reportedly ran a 4.71 unofficial at his 40-yard dash (unofficial). Surely his official time is faster but a 4.71 is good for 23st percentile among all ball carriers (so that includes HB, FB, WR and TE).

Performance Evaluation:

Durability: Used in a stable of backs at Florida, has plenty of tread on his tires for the NFL. Also had reps where he was split out wide as a receiver.

Change of Direction Skills: Isn’t the most elusive in the open field. Capable of making one man miss if he has a cushion, but don’t expect him to pull off any stop and go moves or jukes moves when the defender is up on him.

Ball Security: 0 fumbles on his career, I’m sure part of this due to being in a stable of running backs, but Davis presents no imminent concern for loose balls.

Creativity: Don’t see him create out structure much at all, if at all. Very much prefers to run downhill, within the structure of the offensive line.

Strength: Went for chop blocks on a number of his pass protection reps and doesn’t have the best contact balance. His play strength leaves me with questions overall.

Strengths:

Has very good hands and flashed his ball tracking ability when he was sent on wheel routes out of the backfield. Spent occasional time split out at receiver, but he was seldom targeted when he was split out. On cut style of runner, prefers to get north to south rather than dance around and make people miss. 0 fumbles on his career, ball security looks to be no issue for Davis. Used in a stable of other running backs, so there is plenty of tread left on his tires.

Weaknesses:

Doesn’t create out of structure at all, prefers to get north and south and be within the confines of his offensive line. Never saw him take on contact with the body, absorb it and maintain his balance, was only capable of running through arm tackles. Isn’t very elusive either, only instance I saw of him making a man miss was when the defender gave him a big cushion and Davis had plenty of room to escape.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Davis can be a capable third down back to start off but will need to develop the other parts of his game in a big way.He never gained the pure role of full time running back at Florida in his 5 years there and in those 5 years he didn’t get much more than 1,000 yards. His receiving ability is enough to tempt a team with a selection however, he may just be a player to stash on the practice squad to give him time to develop.

Behind Elliott and Pollard sits Rico Dowdle, another former SEC back who missed last season due to injury. He and Elliott-cousin Jaquan Hardy would be Davis’ competition for a roster spot if he were selected by the Cowboys.

Prospect Grade:

Vision (15) 10 Change of Direction Skills (10) 6.5 Contact Balance (10) 6.5 Long Speed (10) 3 Pass Catching (10) 8.75 Ball Security (10) 10 Pass Blocking (10) 7.75 Creativity (10) 3 Durability (5) 3 Strength (10) 3

Final Grade:

61.5, 6th round player

