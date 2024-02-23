Florida making a good impression on this 4-star TE

The latest recruit to be linked with Florida is Lakota West (Cincinnati, Ohio) tight end Luka Gilbert, according to Corey Bender of Gators Online.

Gilbert is a 6-foot-7-inch, 242-pound behemoth who is being pursued by Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State among other Power Five programs. The Buckeyes are considered the favorites to land the in-state recruit, but there is still plenty of time for other teams to jump out in front.

That’s exactly what Florida is trying to do. Tight ends coach Russ Callaway offered Gilbert over the phone on Feb. 7. The hope is to get him on campus during the spring, but Gilbert only mentioned Kentucky, Miami and Ohio State when listing his next stops.

The idea of playing for Florida still intrigues Gilbert, though.

“It’s definitely up there,” Gilbert said of UF. “Obviously, it’s an SEC school and that’s the best conference in the country. That’s big for me, playing against top competition and iron sharpens iron.”

Gilbert is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by On3 at No. 64 overall in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major recruiting services, puts Gilbert at No. 147 nationally and No. 8 among tight ends.

