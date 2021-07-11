Florida makes top five for talented 4-star Virginia linebacker

Florida linebackers’ coach Christian Robinson surprised many when he helped the Gators pull coveted linebacker Shemar James from Alabama coach Nick Saban’s backyard. Robinson is in good shape to help Florida land another talented linebacker.

Four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy released his top five schools on July 3. His list includes Florida, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State. He told 247Sports that he chose these five programs because he believes they can develop him the best.

The Gators have stood out to Murphy because of the relationship he has developed with Robinson.

“Coach (Christian) Rob(inson) is a very great dude honestly, and he never fails being a great human being,” Murphy said, according to Swamp247. “He’s young, but he’s very smart, and he’s been through the game so he understands it. I look at the program as a building program, and I know they have a lot of potential especially if I join what they’re building.”

He took his first visit to Florida the first weekend of June. The Gators are in a strong position for his pledge due to his bond with Robinson. The key for Florida is similar to what it is for other top prospects: Get him back on campus.