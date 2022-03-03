Florida makes top 7 for this highly-touted 4-star safety

Four-star safety Joenel Aguero hasn’t seen the Swamp since coach Billy Napier and staff have taken over the Gators but that didn’t stop him from including the Orange and Blue in his top seven on Wednesday. Florida made the cut along with Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.

Several hours before he dropped his list, the No. 2 ranked safety prospect, according to 247Sports, told Swamp247 that Florida is doing everything right ahead of his weekend visit starting on March 18 because they are constantly in communication with him.

Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is a significant reason why the Gators factor so highly in Aguero’s recruitment. Raymond offered the Danvers, Massachusetts, native while he was at LSU and established a strong connection with him before he teamed up with Florida. However, it’s not just coach Raymond reaching out to him. He said it’s a group of staff members that contact him.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Joenel Aguero is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 206 Safety from Lynn, Massachusetts is ranked as the No. 36 Player (No. 2 S) in the 2023 Class More Here (FREE): https://t.co/2tycUocjWQ pic.twitter.com/eE52KS4Vhc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 3, 2022

When he sits down to make a decision, Aguero won’t just look at wins and losses on the field. He wants to go somewhere that is going to develop him the best.

Finally, he added that he most looks forward to putting names to faces and seeing what the coaches are like in person when he visits the Swamp.

