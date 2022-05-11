Florida makes top 5 for this 4-star defensive lineman

Four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins dropped his list of top five schools, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and South Carolina on Tuesday. The Gardendale, Alabama, native is ranked as the 70th overall prospect and the sixth-best at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.

Collins told On3 that the Gators mainly made his list of top schools due to a conversation he had with the assistant director of college personnel and on-campus recruiting coordinator Chase Clark, who was retained and promoted from former head coach Dan Mullen’s staff. Clark told him about how they have a need for edge rushers this cycle because of all the players they expect to lose after this season.

Collins has not made a trip to the Swamp so far since head coach Billy Napier has taken over the program. However, he could use an official visit to see the Gators since they made his top five and each prospect gets five of them to use. So far, he has made two unofficial trips to the Crimson Tide and another one to the Bulldogs.

Related

DL transfer portal target sets official visit date to Florida Gators crack top 10 for this in-state 4-star wide receiver Florida defensive coordinator visits two 5-star recruits You may be surprised by ESPN's FPI ranking for Florida Gators Former Gator Carlos Del Rio-Wilson among transfer portal QBs to watch

List

10 pressing questions for SEC football this coming fall

List

A look back at all of Florida's final FPI rankings since 2005

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!