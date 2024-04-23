Florida makes top 13 for 4-star IMG Academy linebacker

Florida’s connection with IMG Academy has stayed strong since the start of the Billy Napier era, and the latest blue-chip recruit from the in-state powerhouse to show interest in Florida is four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, who narrowed his options down to 13 on Sunday.

The Gators join Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, South Carolina, Texas and USC in Owusu Boateng’s top 13, according to 247Sports.

He has official visits set up to three of those schools — South Carolina on May 31, Stanford on June 7 and Georgia on June 14. IMG Academy is only 198 miles away from the University of Florida, so it shouldn’t be too hard to get him back on campus, if not a few times.

Recruiting Summary

Owusu-Boateng is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by Rivals.com at No. 24 overall in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking puts him at No. 62 nationally and No. 4 among linebackers in his class, while the 247Sports composite has him slightly lower at Nos. 69 and 9, respectively.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors Florida with 27.9% odds to land a commitment from him, but South Carolina (19.6%), Georgia (12.7%) and Miami (10.6%) are still in the race, too.

