Florida makes the cut for this coveted 2024 IMG Academy DL

Florida football’s fanbase got an early morning surprise on Monday when three-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson released his list of top 12 schools on his personal Twitter account and included the Gators among his dozen preferred destinations.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 300-pound trench warrior currently attends athletics factory IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he has made a name for himself among many other top prep recruits. The high school junior’s scouting report notes that he is quick off the line of scrimmage, displaying excellent play strength with his ability to dart through the line to get into the backfield or utilize his strength to defeat double teams at the point of attack.

Other schools that earned a mention are the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Colorado Buffaloes, and Wisconsin Badgers.

Jackon is ranked No. 481 overall and No. 46 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 540 and 53, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Penn State Nittany Lions — who were not included in the top 12 — ahead of the field with a 40.4% chance of signing him while the Gators are a distant second at 18.5% and Buckeyes third at 15.9%.

