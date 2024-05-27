Florida makes 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament Field of 64

Despite a 28-27 record, the Florida Gators received an at-large bid to the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Monday as the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional, hosted by the national No. 11 seed Oklahoma State.

Florida will face regional No. 2 seed Nebraska and Oklahoma State will face Niagara in the opening round on May 31. The Gators get the early game. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The winners and losers of the first two games will play on Saturday. The regional bracket is double elimination.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional will go on to face the winner of the Clemson Regional, which features Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina and High Point University.

A record 11 SEC teams made the Field of 64. Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M are hosting regionals. Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and South Carolina are the others at-large bids.

This is the 16th year in a row that Florida has made the NCAA Tournament, extending a school record. The program’s top-ranked strength of schedule and top-30 KPI and RPI rankings put the Gators over the top, but it wasn’t as close as many expected. Florida avoided a Last Four In finish, according to the committee.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire