Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher

Those hoping that Florida will land a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 received some good news on Friday.

Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw narrowed his list of schools down to six programs and the Gators made the cut. Along with UF, Russaw is still looking at Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. The first three will all enjoy a home-state advantage while recruiting the Carver (Montgomery, Alabama) product, with Alabama State having the extra upside of being an HBCU.

Of course, many are expecting Russaw to end up in the SEC and Florida might be third or fourth on that list. Each school has a group of coaches that Russaw says he likes, according to 247Sports, so it will be tough for one team to stand out. The Gators impressed him in July on an unofficial visit, and that might be what’s kept UF alive to this point.

“My last impression really was Florida,” Russaw said. “I didn’t think the coaching scheme was going to be like that. They really impressed me when I went down there.”

The plan is for Russaw to visit Florida for the LSU game, but nothing is locked in at this point. He also hopes to see Ohio State and Michigan square off and should be by Alabama as well.

Russaw’s not the only Carver five-star interested in Florida. James Smith, Russaw’s teammate who is ranked No. 13 in the class, included the Gators in his top six as well. The two are not a strict package deal but they could end up at the same university when all is said and done.

The 247Sports composite ranks Russaw No. 26 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 3 among edge rushers.

