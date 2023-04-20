Florida A&M WR Xavier Smith reportedly draws interest from Panthers

The Carolina Panthers may be looking to capture a little lightning in a bottle from the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the team has expressed interest in Florida A&M University wideout Xavier Smith. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound pass catcher has also, per Wilson, caught the eyes of at least 12 other teams—including the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith began his college career in 2018, where he led the Rattlesnakes in receptions (52) and receiving yards (727) as a freshman. That campaign earned the Haines City, Fla. native Second Team All-MEAC honors.

His production would only balloon over the next three seasons—as he reeled in 77 balls for 1,159 yards and 11 scores in 2019. He finished up his stay in Tallahassee with 2,893 yards and 25 touchdowns on 228 catches.

The athletic receiver then went on to shine at the HBCU Combine, registering a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

Smith is projected to be a sixth or seventh-round selection.

