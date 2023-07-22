Florida A&M suspends football activities amid rap video filmed inside locker room

Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons said he suspended all football-related activities after a rap music video was filmed inside the team's locker room without his authorization and a probe to see who allowed access to the facility is underway.

Simmons also said in a statement that licensed apparel was worn during the video, which could violate Florida A&M licensing and branding agreements.

He said he supports free speech and "all forms of musical expression," but the profane language in the video "is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs."

The investigation started shortly after rap artist Real Boston Richey posted a music video called 'Send A Blitz,' on YouTube, with portions of Florida A&M's locker room easily identifiable because of the Rattlers logo and signage throughout the two-minute video, with Richey himself wearing a Florida A&M shirt and wearing team helmets. Florida A&M football players are also seen in the background of the clip, which was filmed inside Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse.

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons directs the team against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

"It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standards set before us," Simmons said. "They will all learn from this mishap, and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue making Rattler Nation Proud."

Florida A&M starts its 2023 season against Jackson State on Sept. 3.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FAMU suspends football activities amid video filmed inside locker room