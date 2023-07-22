Florida A&M football coach Willie Simmons unsure of punishment for players in music video

Florida A&M has suspended all football-related activities following the release of an unauthorized rap video filmed in the team locker room that contained explicit lyrics.

Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons announced his decision Friday night on social media, hours after the release of the video "Send A Blitz," on YouTube from rapper Real Boston Richey.

"When I say suspending football activities," Simmons told the Clarion-Ledger on Saturday, "that is weightlifting, football meetings and practice. Stuff you do to prepare for football season. Indefinitely, which could mean it is over with tomorrow or it could be as long as we deem necessary. Right now, we are gathering more specifics surrounding the video."

The video features the musician alongside several Florida A&M players and wearing team equipment.

"Earlier today, it was brought to my attention that a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization," Simmons posted on Twitter. "The video contained graphic language that is not consist with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements. Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University's image. As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach I am effectively suspending all football related activities until further notice. It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standards set before us. They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler nation proud."

Simmons said Florida A&M will be represented at SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday. In the meantime, Simmons is gathering all of the facts for any discipline handed down.

"How severe the punishment will be, I'm not at liberty to say," Simmons said. "There will be some consequences but what they look like is to be determined within the next couple of days. This was done without our knowledge or permission."

Simmons was hired in December of 2017 and has a 33-12 record with the Rattlers.

Florida A&M opens the season on Sept. 3 (2 p.m., ESPN) against Jackson State in the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Florida.

