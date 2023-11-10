Florida at LSU: What to watch for in Tigers’ Week 11 showdown

When Florida and LSU meet in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, both teams will feel the pressure.

Florida, sitting at five wins, needs just one more to become bowl-eligible. But the Gators’ remaining schedule is tough, potentially complicating matters for Billy Napier’s squad.

On LSU’s side, the Tigers are looking to bounce back after a season-deflating loss at Alabama. LSU’s biggest goals are off the table now but another double-digit win season remains in reach. Brian Kelly needs that to keep building momentum as he chases the top of the SEC.

Plus, LSU’s a 14.5-point favorite at home. It can’t afford to lose this one.

From game notes to key matchups, here’s what to watch for on Saturday night.

How does Jayden Daniels look?

After leaving the Alabama game and entering concussion protocol, Jayden Daniels returned to practice on Wednesday. All signs point towards him playing on Saturday night.

His preparation was a bit different this week as he navigated the concussion protocol. We’ll see if that has any lingering effects on Saturday night.

Daniels has been remarkably consistent this year, totaling over 300 yards in every game against a Power Five opponent and averaging over 10 yards per play in six of nine games.

And if Daniels is himself, the LSU fireworks should continue against this Gator defense.

Florida’s pass defense is fine down-to-down; the Gators rank 36th in passing success rate allowed. But they’ve had trouble with explosive plays. And on first down, Florida allows 8.2 yards per throw, which ranks just 85th in the FBS.

Can LSU contain the Gators' offensive weapons?

LSU’s defense has struggled all year, but particularly against teams with skill players who can do damage.

Florida has that. The Gators have two receivers and two running backs capable of making some serious plays.

Ricky Pearsall is their go-to guy. He’s among the SEC leaders in receiving yards and is tied for second in catches 20+ yards down the field.

Florida’s receiving group has grown even stronger in recent weeks with the emergence of freshman receiver Eugene Wilson, one of the SEC’s most efficient pass catchers over the last month.

Florida can hurt LSU on the ground too. Running backs Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson spearhead a rushing attack that ranks 35th nationally in explosive play rate. If LSU struggles to tackle, as it has on several occasions this year, Florida will have no issue putting a balanced game plan together.

Can the LSU defense force Florida into passing downs?

Florida’s success rate in obvious passing situations ranks in the bottom half of the FBS. Meanwhile, on standard downs, the Gators’ success rate ranks 22nd nationally.

And despite all of the issues on LSU’s defense, the Tigers rank middle of the pack when it comes to forcing teams into passing downs. The problem is what happens when LSU gets there.

LSU’s defense is among the worst in the country at taking advantage of these situations. So something has to give here.

This is a game where LSU could use a turnover or two. Applying pressure on passing downs is one way to do that.

All time series is tied at 33-33-3

The series history sits at an even split right now. The winner on Saturday night will claim the upper hand for at least a couple of years.

With LSU and Florida not set as permanent opponents anymore, this is the last of the annual meetings.

LSU’s asserted control of this series in recent years. The Tigers have won four in a row and eight of the last 10.

This rivalry has picked up some added narrative the last two years with Billy Napier taking over at Florida. The former Louisiana coach hired several assistants with LSU connections.

Most notably, Florida DBs coach Corey Raymond spent a decade at LSU, coaching several players that would go on to be NFL stars and earning LSU the “DBU” nickname.

Daniels and Nabers chase LSU records

Daniels and Malik Nabers continue to climb the LSU record books.

Nabers now ranks top five in LSU history in receiving yards and catches. With a strong finish, he has the chance to become the program’s all-time leader in both.

Daniels already ranks top three in several major passing categories with room to climb even more.

While it’s unlikely after the Bama loss, Daniels can put himself back in the Heisman conversation with an explosive performance against the Gators.

