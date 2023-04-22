Florida losing WR Xzavier Henderson to transfer portal

Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Swamp247.

Henderson started 11 games for Florida last year and was expected to step into a bigger role with Justin Shorter moving on to the NFL. 247Sports’ Jacob Rudner said that sophomore Caleb Douglas and freshman Andy Jean had strong springs behind Henderson, which may have influenced the decision to leave.

Ricky Pearsall is the clear leader of the receiver room, but Marcus Burke, Douglas and Jean are all young players showing promise.

Henderson leaves Florida with 835 career receiving yards and five touchdowns on 73 catches over 35 games. His best game in the Orange and Blue came against Georgia when he hauled in five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Receivers coach Billy Gonzalez reported strong spring scrimmage performances from Henderson, and head coach Billy Napier also spoke highly of him during the spring. The transfer is somewhat surprising, but he’s not the first player to leave the team during the second portal period of teh year.

Offensive lineman David Conner and edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. were the first two Gators to leave the team in the spring. Following Henderson’s departure, Florida will have five open scholarship spots to hand out to transfers.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire